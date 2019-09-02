Watch live: Corbyn calls for general election over Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has branded Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline on October 31 an "attack on democracy."

Speaking in Salford ahead of parliament returning Tuesday from the summer recess, he hit out at the "phoney populist cabal" that he said was trying to "ignore legislation it doesn't like."

"It is a battle of the many against the few," he said, of the fight to prevent a no deal Brexit.

He called for a general election, in which Labour would "give people to take back control." He promised that a Labour government would allow a further referendum on the options of a Brexit deal, "including the option to remain."

Opposition figures and rebel MPs opposed to no deal have only a few days to pass legislation that would prevent Johnson from exiting the EU without a deal on October 31.

"This week could be our last chance," he said.

In a speech that named-checked both the trade unions and the City of London, Corbyn said that a no deal Brexit would be the death-knell for the UK automotive industry.

He contrasted the negative impact that no deal would have on workers with "billionaire hedge-funders" that back Johnson's government.

Corbyn said that Johnson's plan for Brexit would force Britain into the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump.