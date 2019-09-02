'Get ready' for no deal Brexit, warns government

Britain’s government has launched an advertising campaign warning Britons and European nationals to “get ready” for a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

It includes billboards, online advertising and a brand new website explaining how Brexit will impact everything from driving to travelling with pets via a multiple choice questionnaire.

In a statement, No. 10 revealed that research showed just 50% of the British public believed that the UK would leave without a deal on October 31, and just 31% of people had looked for information on how to prepare.

“Ensuring an orderly Brexit is not only a matter of national importance, but a shared responsibility,” said Michael Gove, the British government minister in charge of preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

“This campaign will encourage the country to come together to Get Ready for Brexit on 31 October.”

The new website launched Sunday. Crowcroft, Orlando

The website provides information on how Brexit will impact visas, travel, working rights, travel insurance and pet passports, as well as how regulations will impact businesses and students.

It warns British nationals living in the EU that they may need to apply for residency and may lose their healthcare coverage, and warns UK residents that they will only be entitled to 90 days travel in Europe every six months.

Pet owners are cautioned that it could take four months to get a visa for their pets to travel to the EU, while drivers are told that they may need extra information to take their car to Europe.

Travellers are also warned that mobile roaming charges may increase once Britain leaves the EU.

The government announced last month that it would be spending £100 million on an advertising campaign to get ready for Brexit.