Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas as the second strongest Atlantic storm on record on Sunday night and inched closer to the United States, with parts of Florida evacuating and Georgia and the Carolinas bracing for wind and flooding.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Dorian made landfall on Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands as a Category 5 storm late on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and gusts of more than 220 mph.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's satellites captured some images of the hurricane early on Monday morning.

The site Windy.com is live tracking the route the hurricane is following as it approaches the coast of Florida. As of 11 pm local time (5 a.m. CEST), the hurricane was about 220 km from the Florida coast.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for parts of eight coastal counties effective at noon local time (6 p.m. CEST) on Monday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also ordered evacuations in all or parts of six coastal counties also effective on Monday.

The NHC said the hurricane would move dangerously close to Florida on late on Monday through Tuesday night.