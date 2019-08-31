Spanish babies born with excess hair

Parents of babies born with high levels of body hair are joining together to file a law suit against the pharmaceutical distribution company behind hair gain.

Farma - Quimica Sur is being held responsible by Spanish health authorities for mislabelling a product used to treat alopecia. Alopecia is an illness otherwise known as hair loss and Minoxidil is used as treatment. The expectant mothers unwittingly took minoxidil that had been put into the packaging of a syrup to treat acid reflux.

Many of the babies have already started losing the excess hair and the rest are expected to lose it too, but there may be other side effects.

Minoxidil's can widen blood vessels and this may affect the infants' heart, kidneys and liver.

Farma - Quimica Sur is closed pending an investigation and all the mislabelled products have been removed from sale.