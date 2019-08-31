Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in race crash

French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was died after a crash during a race in Belgium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old succumbed to his injuries about an hour after the collision at the Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) announced in a statement.

American driver Juan-Manuel Correa is in a stable condition in hospital in Liege.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre," the FIA said.

"The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident."