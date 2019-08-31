Athens has announced several actions to deal with a fresh migrant influx.

Thirteen boats — containing 547 migrants — landed off the coast of the Greek island of Lesvos on Thursday.

It is the largest arrival of migrants in a single day on Lesvos since 2016.

On Saturday the Greek government said some of the proposed measures include stepping up border controls, moving asylum seekers to the mainland and reuniting 116 children with families in other EU countries. They also intend to speed up the asylum-seeking process, which can currently last several months.

Greece was once the main point of entry to the European Union for migrants and asylum seekers from countries like Syria.

However, since the 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey, the number of migrants arriving on the shores of Greece has rapidly decreased.

Closures of the borders across the Balkans have resulted in migrants in Greece getting trapped causing overcrowding in migrant camps.

Greece has come under fire for the living conditions in the camps as some are operating at twice their capacity.

Humanitarian organisations have condemned Greece for living conditions in the camps.