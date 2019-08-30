Watch: Brazilian soldiers rescue animals from Amazon fires

An elite unit of the Brazilian army is rescuing animals affected by the Amazon fires and taking them to a makeshift hospital based at its barracks.

The forest is home to 1,500 species of birds, 500 species of mammals and 550 of reptiles and the fires burning across the region are not only depriving them of their habitat but also inflicting injuries.

The animal hospital is on the military base that is home to the Jungle Warriors unit, which fights drug and weapon trafficking when not collecting injured wildlife.

The goal of these jungle soldiers is also to educate young people about protecting the environment. The veterinary centre is open to the public, with special events aimed at schools, and 200,000 people visit each year.