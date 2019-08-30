The official account of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was hacked late on Friday, spewing a string of profane and racist posts.

The account has more than four million followers.

"We're aware that @Jack was compromised and investigating what happened," the platform's official communications handle tweeted minutes later.

The social media platform has come under intense scrutiny from lawmakers around the world amid concerns that it is being misused to destabilise democratic governments or enable threats of violence against other users, including public figures.