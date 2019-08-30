Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

world news

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has own account hacked

 Comments
By Alastair Jamieson  Euronews 
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has own account hacked
Copyright
REUTERS
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The official account of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was hacked late on Friday, spewing a string of profane and racist posts.

The account has more than four million followers.

"We're aware that @Jack was compromised and investigating what happened," the platform's official communications handle tweeted minutes later.

The social media platform has come under intense scrutiny from lawmakers around the world amid concerns that it is being misused to destabilise democratic governments or enable threats of violence against other users, including public figures.

More about