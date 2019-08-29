Watch: Italian volcano erupts for second time in two months

A volcano in Italy erupted in a massive explosion for the second time in two months spewing ash into the atmosphere.

Stromboli is a volcanic island located off the northern coast of Sicily. The volcano is nearly 1,000 metres high.

Video posted on social media showed boats racing to escape clouds of volcanic ash. A column of smoke rose high above the mountain.

"We saw a big explosion, a big eruption and we heard a very loud roar. A lot of smoke came out immediately and we saw the lava flowing, it was really impressive," French tourist Jean-François Avril told Reuters.

Nello Musumeci, the president of the Sicily region wrote on Facebook that there were no reported injuries or damage.

When the volcano erupted in July, a hiker was killed and another person was injured.

Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes in the world according to Geology.com.