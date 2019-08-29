Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Italy

Watch: Italian volcano erupts for second time in two months

By Euronews with Reuters
CLAUDIO MARCHIORI via Reuters
A volcano in Italy erupted in a massive explosion for the second time in two months spewing ash into the atmosphere.

Stromboli is a volcanic island located off the northern coast of Sicily. The volcano is nearly 1,000 metres high.

Video posted on social media showed boats racing to escape clouds of volcanic ash. A column of smoke rose high above the mountain.

"We saw a big explosion, a big eruption and we heard a very loud roar. A lot of smoke came out immediately and we saw the lava flowing, it was really impressive," French tourist Jean-François Avril told Reuters.

Nello Musumeci, the president of the Sicily region wrote on Facebook that there were no reported injuries or damage.

When the volcano erupted in July, a hiker was killed and another person was injured.

Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes in the world according to Geology.com.