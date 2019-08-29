Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap could happen soon, media reports suggest

A prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine could be imminent, according to media reports.

While there is no official confirmation, TASS and Interfax cite unnamed sources as saying it could involve Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

The news agencies report he has been transferred from a remote Arctic prison to custody in the Russian capital Moscow.

A native of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula who opposed the region's annexation by Russia in 2014, Sentsov says his original conviction was politically-motivated. He was jailed in 2015 for planning terrorist attacks, a charge he denied.

‘Ukrainian prisoners will come back to Ukraine on Friday according to the information I have," Ukrainian MP Akhtem Chiygoz told television channel “Priamyi”. He added, however, this plan could still be subject to change.

It comes as Kyiv released Kyrylo Vyshinsky, the head of the Ukrainian branch of Russian state media Ria-Novosti on bail.

Vyshinsky, arrested on treason charges, has signed a document confirming his release as part of a prisoner swap, according to the prosecutor’s general office.

Moscow insisted the case against Vyshinsky is political and welcomed his release but didn’t comment on a possible prisoner exchange.

Later, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitriy Peskov only confirmed that “the contacts are being made” on the matter.

Kyrylo Vyshinsky, director of the Ukrainian office of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyi suggested exchanging Vyshinsky for Sentsov, who was convicted in 2015 for terrorism in a highly controversial case.

In 2018, during the football World Cup in Russia, Sentsov went on a hunger strike demanding the release of 64 Ukrainian prisoners in Russia widely considered as political.

European Union officials and human right groups and activists demanded their release on multiple occasions.

Among those in the spotlight are 24 Ukrainian sailors detained in November last year by Russia in the Kerch Strait.