Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar has been given a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival.

The 69-year old Oscar winner is best known for films like "Talk to Her", "Volver" and most recently loosely autobiographical portrait "Pain and Glory".

He was nominated for the festival's top Golden Lion prize in 1988 for "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown", a movie that brought him international recognition.

Almodovar, who has regularly worked with actors Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, has won several awards for his movies, including a best original screenplay Oscar for drama "Talk To Her".

"All About My Mother", which he also wrote and directed, won the best foreign-language film Academy Award in 2000.