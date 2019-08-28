Watch: Tractor pool for Cuba's children tours tobacco zone

A makeshift mobile pool hitched to a tractor is touring the province of Pinar del Rio in rural Cuba offering children the chance to swim.

In the country's tobacco-growing zone there are no public pools so the community took matters into their own hands, lending tarps, providing water and paying for the tractor's petrol.

The pool is free and the only rule is that the children must have clean feet to climb aboard.

"We dream that our children do not move to another community, but that they become the new farmers of the future. That is why we provide this," said Ipolito Marraron, the president of the co-operative that lent the tractor, with the condition that it could only be used if it wasn't needed by the agricultural workers.

Margarita Jimenez, who takes care of the children, said the rules to join the mobile pool are simple: no food or drinks and children must have clean feet.

The multi-use tractor in El Infernal isn't just used for farm work and a mobile pool, it's also occasionally pressed into service as an ambulance in an area with few motor vehicles.