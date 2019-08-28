In the wake of UK prime minister Boris Johnson's announcement that parliament will be suspended from mid-September, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's response will be closely watched on the continent as well as in the UK.

Corbyn, speaking outside his home in north London, said the prime minister wants to 'run headlong into the arms of Donald Trump', and parliament should hold him accountable.

The labour leader called Johnson's action on Wednesday a 'smash and grab on our democracy in order to force through a no-deal exit.'

What is Corbyn going to do?

The first thing step, says Corbyn, is to go down a legislative route. Secondly, "we will challenge him on a motion of confidence at some point.'

But one thing that the opposition leader appears to have done already is to make a formal request to meet the Queen on the matter.

Tim Bale, professor of Politics at London's Queen Mary University told Euronews "all that has changed is that they're going to have to get their act together on legislation straight away."

