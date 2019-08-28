Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to sail into New York Harbour on Wednesday in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to take part in a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.

The 16-year-old Swede, who set sail from Plymouth, England, on August 14, attracted international attention last year when she started missing school on Fridays to protest against political inaction on climate change, inspiring youth around the world to do the same.

"Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead," Thunberg tweeted around 4 am EDT (10 am CEST) on Wednesday, posting a picture of tiny dots of light on a dark horizon.

Rather than travel in an aeroplane that burns fuel and contributes to atmospheric carbon pollution, Thunberg opted to make her trans-Atlantic journey carbon emission-free by sailing on the Malizia II, a 60-foot yacht equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity onboard.

The boat has no shower or toilets, and those aboard including Thunberg's father and crew members planned to eat freeze-dried food throughout the trip.

In addition to the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, Thunberg intends to join the COP 25 climate change conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.