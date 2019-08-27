Watch: Mariachis gather in Guadalajara for Mexican music festival

Mariachis gathered in Guadalajara this weekend for the biggest Mexican folk music event in the world, the annual mariachi festival.

Musicians came from 25 countries including Australia, Sweden, Peru and the United States, and performed across the city in public squares, theatres and shopping centres.

Participating musicians were able to take workshops with experienced mariachis, as well as play music during Charreadas (Charreria tournaments).

Guadalajara is considered the capital of traditional Mexican culture and music.