BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Tractor pool brings joy to children in rural Cuba

Children splashed inside a mobile pool in the El Infernal neighbourhood in the province of Pinar del Rio, part of Cuba's renowned tobacco-growing zone.

The makeshift pool made from a cart hitched by a tractor is among the latest attraction for children seeking a reprieve from the harsh Caribbean heat.

In a neighbourhood far from recreation centres, community members helped to make the idea of the tractor pool a reality, lending tarps, providing water and paying for the tractor's gasoline.

The multi-use tractor in El Infernal isn't just used for farm work and a mobile pool, it's also occasionally pressed into service as an ambulance in an area with few motor vehicles.

