From screen to plate: the MasterChef restaurant goes live

It's the most successful cookery television format in the world having been adapted in 52 countries and viewed by over 250 million people worldwide. Now the MasterChef TV Experience is going from screen to plate with a new restaurant in Dubai. It's a world first, and Euronews' Jane Witherspoon went to check it out.

Shaun O’Neale was champion of MasterChef US Season 7. He says the contest was one of the most stressful and hardest things he's ever done.

"You've got Gordon Ramsay screaming down your throat if you're not doing something right. But, it was the most rewarding thing, the most fulfilling thing. It really showed me my true passion and my true love for food. So it's about time for people to come in and experience and get a taste of that mystery box."

Now Sean and other MasterChef champions will be in residency at the MasterChef TV Experience - where they will also compose their own personal menus.

Running the show

In charge of the kitchen, the restaurant's Head Chef, Margarita Vaamonde-Beggs. She says the MasterChef brand is a perfect fit for a restaurant - and for Dubai.

"I believe that we stand out for us because we have already a huge fan base. In the Dubai market, it’s a city of foodies and it means something to so many people around the world."

The Mystery Box

One highlight on the menu is based on the show's 'Mystery Box' challenge. Guests choose secret ingredients from the box and chefs have 35 minutes to create an original dish.

And that's the dish Euronews wants.

Today the Mystery Box ingredients include black garlic, Jerusalem artichokes, fresh oregano and a variety of mushrooms.

They look delicious but will barely more than half-an-hour be enough time to turn them into a meal?

Chef Margarita isn't worried: "We are going to be on time. It's going to be fine."

It gets down to wire but 35 minutes later, with not a second to spare, Chef Margarita has produced a mouth-watering stuffed raviolo, covered with chocolate and black garlic.

Not only does it taste amazing, it looks wonderful too.

"I want you to enjoy," Chef Margarita explains. "Food comes through the eyes first."

Learn more about the MasterChef TV Experience here:www.masterchefdxb.com