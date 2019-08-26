Record breaking heatwave hits UK over holiday weekend

The UK was hit with another record-breaking heatwave over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A weekend high of 33.3 ̊C in Heathrow, England, on Sunday easily broke the previous record of 31.5 ̊C set in 2001 in the same location - and forecasters expected the record-breaking heat to continue on Monday.

An area of high pressure in the Azores has pushed warm air north, resulting in tropical temperatures across England, Scotland, and Wales.

UK Met Office give the weekend extremes

The sizzling weather comes as some of the biggest music festivals in the country took place over the weekend, including the Reading and Leeds festivals, Victorious Festival, and the Notting Hill Carnival.

Reading and Leeds tweeted reminders for festival goers to keep hydrated in the heat

Earlier on Monday a new record temperature of 26.8 ̊C was set at Tibenham airfield in the South East of England.

It is the second record breaking heatwave to reach the UK this summer, with the European heatwave in July breaking the UK record temperature.

The NHS have been issuing warnings regarding the heat

The heat is not expected to continue into this week, with current forecasts predicting temperatures returning to a more bearable area in the mid 20s by Thursday.