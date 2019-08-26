On the final day of the G7 summit, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump was absent for discussions about biodiversity.

Macron said Trump had several bilateral meetings during the day that prevented him from attending. He added that the leaders had a long and positive discussion about the situation in the Amazon.

Macron also said G7 leaders had agreed to give $20 million (€17.9 million) in emergency funding to combat fires in the Amazon.

Trump, meanwhile, attempted to put a positive spin on the G7 meeting despite policy disagreements between the world leaders.

"I think it's been really a productive G7," the U.S. president said, insisting that there had been "great unity" at the summit.

Trade discussions

In a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump spoke about trade with China and the European Union.

Trump said he thought the EU was as tough as China on trade, while Merkel said she hoped the U.S. and EU agree quickly on an agreement that would enhance trade relations.

Merkel also said she hoped that the U.S. and China would find a solution.

Trump said later, during a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that calls were happening at "the highest levels" with China.

Trump's comments came as a trade war between the countries has escalated, with Beijing announcing on Friday that it would raise tariffs on U.S. goods worth €68 billion.

The move came in response to Washington imposing an additional €270 billion tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump also ordered American companies to look for alternative trading options.

Iran

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Biarritz on Sunday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

In response to the surprise visit on the sidelines of the G7, Trump said it was not disrespectful of Macron.

"I don’t consider that disrespectful at all. Especially when he asked me for approval,” Trump said.

Trump said he was not seeking regime change in Iran.

"What we want is very simple. It's got to be non-nuclear. We're going to talk about ballistic missiles, we're going to talk about the timing," he said.

Final day of meetings

There is not expected to be a final communiqué at the end of this summit. Trump had disavowed the final communiqué at last year's G7 meeting in Canada.