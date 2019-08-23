British royals William and Kate take budget flight to Scotland

As a storm rages in Britain over Prince Harry and wife Meghan's use of private jets, his brother Prince William, Kate and their two children were snapped boarding a budget flight to Scotland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on route to Balmoral with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, took a Flybe flight from Norwich to Aberdeen.

In a statement to Euronews, the airline confirmed that the family had flown with its franchise partner, Eastern Airways.

It would not comment on the cost of the flight, but prices for the route on the Flybe range from £73.

William and Kate board the plane in Norwich.

The story broke in the same week that Prince Harry and Meghan were criticised for using private jets to fly to the south of France and Ibiza, which critics said ran contrary to their public statements on climate change.