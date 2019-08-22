Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Kazakhstan

Watch: Russian robot takes solitary trip to final frontier in new rocket

By Euronews with Reuters
Russia has tested a new rocket by sending an (almost) unmanned mission to the International Space Station.

Fedor the robot took the commander's seat in the Soyuz capsule, holding a small Russian flag in his right hand, and blasted off from the Russia-leased launch pad in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The capsule was launched by a new Soyuz 2.1a rocket which has only been used to launch unmanned vehicles. The new booster rocket is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG rocket next year.

Fedor sent out a tweet shortly after orbit saying onboard tests were going as planned.

Video editor • Christophe Pitiot