Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS

Malta

Ocean Viking: Stranded migrant rescue ship sails in shape of a heart to raise awareness

 Comments
By Olivia Churchill 
Credit: www.marinetraffic.com
Credit: www.marinetraffic.com
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

A migrant rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean has sailed in the shape of a heart to raise awareness about its plight.

The ship-tracking website www.marinetraffic.com recorded the vessel's movements as happening at 22:11 CEST on Tuesday, August 20.

Ocean Viking, which operated by SOS Méditerranée and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has 356 migrants onboard.

It rescued them off the coast of Libya nearly two weeks ago. But with Italy and Malta refusing to let the ship dock, it has been left stranded at sea. The vessel is currently between Malta and the Italian island of Lampedusa.

MSF Italy's Twitter account published a picture of the heart and wrote: "We have 356 survivors on board, 356 lives that ask for humanity ❤️. We need a safe landing port as soon as possible."