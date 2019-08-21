Watch live: Hong Kong sit-in at scene of mid-summer mob attack

Protesters in Hong Kong are staging a sit-in demonstration at the site of a mid-summer mob attack.

They gathered at the suburban Yuen Long mass-transit rail station on Wednesday.

On the night of July 21 — a month ago today — about 100 white-shirted men stormed the station hours after protesters marched through central Hong Kong and defaced China's Liaison Office - the main symbol of Beijing's authority over the city.

The men attacked black-clad protesters returning from Hong Kong island, passers-by, journalists and lawmakers with pipes and clubs, wounding 45 people.

Anger erupted in June over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said again on Tuesday the legislation was dead.