Space X's Tesla Roadster 'completes its first lap of the sun'

Space X's Tesla Roadster, which launched into space last year along with a mannequin called Starman at the wheel, has completed its first lap of the sun.

Elon Musk's red sports car blasted into orbit on February 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral, and its location can be tracked in real-time on the 'where is roadster' website.

It shows the vehicle is currently around 185 million miles from Earth and around 68 million miles from Mars.

Live Views of Starman via SpaceX's YouTube channel

It has travelled far enough to drive all of the world’s roads 34 times, according to data on the website.

When the car left orbit it was playing David Bowie's Life on Mars, which was set on repeat.

The website calculated that song would have been played more than 152,000 times by now if the battery is still working.