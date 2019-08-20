Beijing hosts robot extravaganza

Superheroes, exoskeletons, and musical robots are all on show in Beijing.

They're part of this year's World Robot Conference which highlights not only robots for play but also for the workplace.

At Beijing's 5th annual World Robot Conference there's a robot for everyone and almost everything.

From play to manufacturing and cargo handling, more than 650 companies are showing off their very latest bots.

Organisers are expecting more than 800,000 visitors to the conference over the next five days, all wanting a peek at China's latest efforts at developing home-made smart applications to break its dependence on foreign technology.

The World Robot Conference runs from August 20 - 25 at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center.