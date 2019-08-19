A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering newlywed British policeman Andrew Harper, who was killed while investigating a burglary.

The Thames Valley Police officer died on Thursday in Berkshire.

Jed Foster, 20, of Reading, has been charged with his murder and the theft of a quad bike, the Crown Prosecution Service said. He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Nine other men and boys, aged between 13 and 30, have been released on bail until 13 September.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said in a statement: “We will offer to meet with PC Harper’s family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a lengthy review of the evidence available.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Foster are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

PC Harper's wife Lissie, whom he married four weeks ago, on Monday paid tribute to the "kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet".

