A far-right rally was held in the American city of Portland, Oregon, on Saturday which led to scuffles with anti-fascist counterprotesters.

The rally was attended by hundreds of supporters of the right-wing group, Proud Boys, with a similar number of Antifa oppenents to counterprotest.

Isolated clashes broke out between the two sides but law enforcement largely kept them apart.

At least six people suffered minor injuries, according to police. One person was sent to hospital.

Officers seized weapons including chemical sprays, shields, metal and wooden poles, knives and a stun gun from several groups.

Portland Police Chief, Danielle Outlaw said in a news conference that there were an estimated 1,200 protesters on the streets at the peak of the demonstrations. She added that charges against those in custody would include disorderly conduct, interfering with police, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.

Hours ahead of Saturday's rally, President Donald Trump said "major consideration" was being given to branding antifa as a terrorist organisation.

Ted Wheeler, Portland's mayor, said he was not concerning himself with tweets from Washington while he praised the response by law enforcement:

"I'm grateful that this was largely a peaceful event," Wheeler told reporters at the news conference.

"Police did an exemplary job of de-escalating the situation, keeping the extremists on both sides separated for the most part, and preventing people who wanted to engage in acts of violence from confronting each other."