Briton Neil Campbell breaks speed world record, cycling at 174mph

Neil Campbell undertook the effort on a custom-built bike, which was pulled to speed by a Porsche Cayenne before being released, allowing the cyclist to break the record on his own steam.

The record attempt over a distance of 656 feet (200 metres) on a runway at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire was monitored by independent adjudicators and timekeepers.

Flying Dutchman Fred Rompelberg was the previous record holder, reaching 166.9 mph (268.831 km per hour) in 1995.

Campbell, an architect by day, is no stranger to setting records - he broke his own European motor-paced record last year, clocking a speed of 149 mph (239.8 km per hour).