World's best dancers glide into Buenos Aires for tango extravaganza

Competitors from across the globe flaunted their moves on Friday for a spot in the final of Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires.

In total, 744 couples from 36 nations entered in two categories, floor and stage, in this year's edition of the event in the Argentinian capital.

On Friday, competitors danced in the tournament's semi-final, with hopes to qualify for the last round on August 20 and August 21.

The tournament, which is part of Argentina's International Tango Festival, is the world's largest tango event.