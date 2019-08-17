EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker cuts holiday short for ‘urgent surgery’

EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker has cut his holiday short to Austria for urgent surgery to remove gallbladder, his press team said in a statement.

"Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder)," the team said.

The former Luxembourg premier is set to step down on October 31 as head of the Commission.

He will be replaced by former German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen, who will be the first woman to lead the EU institution.