Watch: Our best No Comment videos of the week

Divers compete in jumping off 27-metre cliff platform in Crimea

Fourteen athletes from around the world competed in an international competition in Crimea, a peninsula in the Black Sea.

Divers jumped off a 27-metre platform off the side of a cliff.

The athletes came from Great Britain, Russia, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and other countries.

The impressive divers showed their skills as they plunged into the Black Sea.

Cossacks gather in Russia to show off their ferocious sword skills

Cossacks have been gathering in Russia to show off their ferocious sword skills.

The winners must slash their way through water-filled bottles and thick vines, showing dexterity and precision, as well as a determination to succeed.

Hair today, gone tomorrow: stylist creates portraits with cuttings in North Macedonia

North Macedonia hairdresser Svetlana Grozdanovska's creations are a cut above the rest.

In her salon in Krivogastani, 150 km (93 miles) south from capital Skopje, Grozdanovska uses trimmings from her clients' haircuts to make portraits of local and internationally renowned celebrities.

After seeing portraits made from hair by other stylists online she decided she would try to make her own, starting with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Grozdanovska filmed her creation and uploaded it onto social media, where she quickly gained attention from the public and local media.

Ukraine's gorgeous goats compete for beauty crown

A town in Ukraine is so besotted with its goats it holds a beauty contest every year for them.

It makes for quite a sight: goats in bright dresses, embroidered shirts, skirts and floral crowns. One is even dressed up as a bride.

This year's festival was the fourth to be held in the town of Kozova, which means "goat's town" in Ukrainian.