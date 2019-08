Hundreds of people gathered in Nepal's capital on Friday for the annual gay pride parade.

The participants used the event in Kathmandu to call for better rights.

The parade has been held annually for the past few years on Gai Jatra, a Hindu festival to remember the dead when people are traditionally allowed to crossdress.

Participant Pushpa Lama said the LGBT community had come "from all over the country" for the event "to show our presence in society".