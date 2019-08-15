Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Sweden

South Korea fan flies to Sweden to confront Ronaldo over Seoul no-show

 Comments
By Joseph Macey 
South Korea fan flies to Sweden to confront Ronaldo over Seoul no-show
Copyright
Youtube
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

A disgruntled football fan flew from South Korea to Sweden to confront Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo over his no-show in Seoul.

Kwak Ji-Hyuk, in an 11-minute video posted to YouTube, describes his attempts to speak to Ronaldo in Stockholm.

Ronaldo was there with Juventus who were playing a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

The fan was upset the 34-year-old Portuguese star stayed on the substitutes' bench during another friendly match in Seoul last month.

The Youtube video posted by Kwak Ji-Hyuk

The video has gained more than three million views in a matter of days.

In it Ji-Hyuk approaches Ronaldo, shouting to him: "Why did you not play in Korea?". Ronaldo did not respond.

His other attempts include a banner written in Spanish. "Even when I put a sign under his nose, he completely ignored me," said Ji-Hyuk.

He added: "You're so nice to your fans so why did you do that?"

Journalist name • Joseph Macey