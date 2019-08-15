South Korea fan flies to Sweden to confront Ronaldo over Seoul no-show

A disgruntled football fan flew from South Korea to Sweden to confront Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo over his no-show in Seoul.

Kwak Ji-Hyuk, in an 11-minute video posted to YouTube, describes his attempts to speak to Ronaldo in Stockholm.

Ronaldo was there with Juventus who were playing a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

The fan was upset the 34-year-old Portuguese star stayed on the substitutes' bench during another friendly match in Seoul last month.

The Youtube video posted by Kwak Ji-Hyuk

The video has gained more than three million views in a matter of days.

In it Ji-Hyuk approaches Ronaldo, shouting to him: "Why did you not play in Korea?". Ronaldo did not respond.

His other attempts include a banner written in Spanish. "Even when I put a sign under his nose, he completely ignored me," said Ji-Hyuk.

He added: "You're so nice to your fans so why did you do that?"