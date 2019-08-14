Watch: 'World's biggest sculpture' installed in Belgium

What's claimed to be the world's biggest sculpture has been erected in Belgium.

The 60-metre tall semi-circle of steel was installed near the town of Lavaux-Sainte-Anne, in the south of the country.

"L'arc Majeur", which looks like an incomplete ring, was designed by contemporary French artist Bernar Venet.

“Today we are installing, what everybody agrees to say, the biggest sculpture in the world,” said Venet.

“But I hope the artistic meaning of this arch will be more important than its size.”

Initially, Venet wanted the sculpture to be installed in his home country, France.

Various obstacles emerged, however, and the piece was eventually installed in the neighbouring country of Belgium.

The sculpture is made from 200 tonnes of steel and was set in 2,800 tonnes of concrete. The artist, who is now 78, expects different reactions to the piece from the public, depending on if they're knowledgeable "about contemporary art or not".