Hair today, gone tomorrow: stylist creates portraits with cuttings

North Macedonia hairdresser Svetlana Grozdanovska's creations are a cut above the rest.

In her salon in Krivogastani, 150 km (93 miles) south from capital Skopje, Grozdanovska uses trimmings from her clients' haircuts to make portraits of local and internationally renowned celebrities.

Grozdanovska said she would always create images from strewn hair on her salon floor, sometimes of flowers, using red hair cuttings as colour.

After seeing portraits made from hair by other stylists online she decided she would try to make her own, starting with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Grozdanovska filmed her creation and uploaded it onto social media, where she quickly gained attention from the public and local media.

The hairdresser said that her creativity comes from within and that she considers herself to be an artist