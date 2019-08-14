Genoa marks anniversary of deadly bridge collapse

An emotional ceremony was held in Genoa marking the first anniversary of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in 2018.

Church bells marked a minute's silence at 11:36 am local time (09:36 GMT), the exact time of last year's collapse.

Local residents, business owners and the relatives of the victims marked the anniversary of a tragedy that shook Genoa and the rest of the country.

Forty-three people died in the accident.

A year later, the cause of the collapse hasn't been determined yet, but prosecutors are investigating poor maintenance and possible design flaws in the 51-year-old structure.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has pledged that a new bridge for Genoa will be ready by April.

Hometown architect Renzo Piano has designed the new bridge, which resembles the bow of a ship in homage to Genoa's seafaring traditions.