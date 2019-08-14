Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Genoa marks anniversary of deadly bridge collapse

An emotional ceremony was held in Genoa marking the first anniversary of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in 2018.

Church bells marked a minute's silence at 11:36 am local time (09:36 GMT), the exact time of last year's collapse.

Local residents, business owners and the relatives of the victims marked the anniversary of a tragedy that shook Genoa and the rest of the country.

Forty-three people died in the accident.

A year later, the cause of the collapse hasn't been determined yet, but prosecutors are investigating poor maintenance and possible design flaws in the 51-year-old structure.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has pledged that a new bridge for Genoa will be ready by April.

Hometown architect Renzo Piano has designed the new bridge, which resembles the bow of a ship in homage to Genoa's seafaring traditions.

