Trump delays tariffs on China

Because of Christmas shopping, Donald Trump has decided to delay tariffs on some Chinese imports until mid-December.

The US President announced the decision just hours after his Office had a phone call with Chinese officials.

The 10% import tariff on mobile phones, laptops, video game consoles and other products made in China were announced less than two weeks ago and were scheduled to start next month.

The exemptions, combined with renewed talks with China, suggest Trump may be willing to compromise, as the head of Macroeconomic Analysis in Saxo Bank, Christopher Dembik, suggests.

"It's naive to think the United States can stand aloof from the trade tensions. The impact of the tariffs would not be as enormous as imagined in the short term. But in the long run, all the parties may get hurt," he said.

On September 1, the United States is still moving forward with tariffs on many other products such as live animals, dairy products, motorcycle engines or lithium batteries.