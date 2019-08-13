Opera star Placido Domingo says allegations he pressured women into sexual relationships in exchange for career advancement are "inaccurate".

Domingo is regarded as one of the greatest opera singers of all time and is the current director of the Los Angeles Opera.

Numerous accusers have alleged Spanish-born Domingo used his star power and influence to sexually harass and assault women, dangling the prospect of work in exchange for sex and sometimes professionally punishing women who refused his advances.

Speaking to the Associated Press, nine accusers — whose claims date back to the 1980s — say they were harassed by the 78-year-old at venues that included opera companies where he held top managerial positions.

One said Domingo had stuck his hand down her skirt and three others said he forced kisses on them in a dressing room, at a hotel room and a lunch meeting.

Read more: Sexism and misogyny called out at first World Cup since #MeToo

In addition, half a dozen other women said he had made suggestive overtures to them that made them feel uncomfortable and almost three dozen other singers, dancers, orchestra musicians, backstage staff, voice teachers and administrators who said they witnessed inappropriate behaviour or knew that Domingo sexually pursued young women.

A former opera administrator said he had been aware for years that Domingo was “constantly chasing” one of the women who alleged sexual harassment.

He said that after she “said no to Domingo, she had the rug pulled out for several years”.

Domingo has been accused of sexual harassment by nine women Reuters

Domingo did not directly respond to each of the allegations made against him but did release a statement saying: “The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and, as presented, inaccurate.

“Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions.

“I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone.

“However, I recognize that the rules and standards by which we are — and should be — measured against today are very different than they were in the past. I am blessed and privileged to have had a more than 50-year career in opera and will hold myself to the highest standards.”