Police in Hong Kong fire tear gas as street protests continue

Police in Hong Kong have once again fired tear gas in an attempt to break up protests that have been taking place for the past 10 weekends.

Demonstrators gathered in two districts on Sunday. In the working-class Sham Shui Po area, riot police fired volleys of tear gas into a crowd of mainly young protesters.

In nearby Cheung Sha Wan, the demonstrators threw objects at the police who also responded with tear gas.

In past weeks the protests have often begun peacefully but later descended into violence.

The demonstrations began over proposed new legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong citizens accused of crimes to be tried in mainland China.

The proposed laws have been shelved for now but protesters want to see them scrapped altogether.

As the protests have gone on, demonstrators have widened their demands.

These now include the resignation of the city's leader, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against the protesters.