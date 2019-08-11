French man arrested after Greek resort boat crash kills two

A French boat owner was questioned in Greece on Sunday after a collision that left two local people dead and a third seriously injured, the coastguard said.

The 44-year-old was arrested and appeared with his lawyer at the port authority offices in Nafplio, about 120km southwest of Athens.

He has confirmed he's the owner of a 10-metre inflatable boat carrying ten holidaymakers that collided with a 5-metre wooden boat with three Greeks onboard in waters off the small resort of Thyni on Friday evening.

The accident caused the wooden boat to sink; two men on board lost consciousness while a woman was rescued and taken with serious injuries to a hospital in the town of Argos.

Local media reported that the three Greeks were two brothers and a sister in their 60s and 70s and that the surviving woman was intubated with multiple fractures to her face and chest, although this could not be confirmed.

A Google Map showing Thyni, near the resort of Porto Heli, where the deadly boat crash happened

The occupants of the inflatable boat — two men, three women and five children — were taken to port authority offices in Porto Heli to give witness statements, the coastguard said.

The Greek Minister of Maritime and Island Policy, Ioannis Plakiotakis, ordered the Hellenic Coast Guard’s Senior Deputy Chief, Vice Admiral LS Theodoros Kliaris, and Regional Commander Spyridon Kontomaris to the scene along with the director and two officers of the Hellenic Maritime Accident Investigation Service (ELYDNA).