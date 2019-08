Today marks 50 years since this photograph — which would go on to be the cover shot for The Beatles' Abbey Road album — was taken.

Iain Macmillian, the photographer who captured the images in north London in 1969 is said to have completed the entire shoot in just ten minutes.

Abbey Road was the Beatles' 11th studio album and features some of the band's best-known songs like Come Together Now, Something and Here Comes the Sun.