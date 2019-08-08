Activists warn Poland’s LGBT community is 'under attack' | The Cube

“We don’t feel safe here”. Multiple people from across Poland, all from the LGBT community, all with the same message. Some were too afraid to make their identities public. All felt targeted by events this summer.

In July, a conservative newspaper printed “LGBT Free Zone” stickers for its readers to publicly display.

Later that month the first-ever Pride rally in the city of Bialystok was attacked by counter-demonstrators. Police arrested several right-wing activists. On Facebook, the deputy mayor Warsaw said the country had failed its citizens.

Then, at the start of August, the Archbishop of Krakow compared LGBT people to a “rainbow plague”. He made the remarks in a sermon to commemorating the Warsaw Uprising, in which Polish citizens fought back against their Nazi occupiers, who had sent so many LGBT Poles to their deaths.

The government minister for aid later defended Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski's remarks, against what has been labelled the “ideology” of LGBT.

This is what one of the country’s few openly gay politicians describes as the “deteriorating climate” for LGBT rights.

Marek Szolc, a councillor in Warsaw, told us that LGBT people had “lost the feeling that we are equal".

“Even though in theory we are in a European country in the EU, we have lost the support... we have lost this very basic infrastructure that every human being should have in a democratic society,” he said.

He lays the blame at the feet of the governing Law and Justice Party and the Catholic Church in the country.

He isn’t alone in doing so.

An LGBT supporters' association for football team Wisła Kraków was established in July. They told us the archbishop's comments were feeding into a social situation which is becoming “more and more antagonistic”.

“People’s awareness about what LGBT stands for is very low in Poland,” they said. “Especially amongst football fans.”

Their aim is to foster greater understanding, “to educate people... that LGBT people also deserve respect like any other human being.”

However, the organisation wasn’t willing to offer a spokesperson for an interview, citing growing safety concerns.

The situation in Poland is now gaining international attention, with the organisation “All Out” launching a global campaign to “call out the attacks. Around 10,000 people had already signed their petition just hours after launch.

With elections set for the autumn and a campaigning season on the horizon, people are concerned the situation will deteriorate further.

Euronews reached out to the ruling Law and Justice Party for comment, but have not yet received a reply.