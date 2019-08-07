Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Watch: Worshippers dust the statue of Buddha ahead of festival

By Sinead Barry  with JPNHK
Buddha's soul is said to have been removed from a statue in Japan so it could be cleaned in preparation for a festival.

It was removed during a ceremony on Wednesday conducted by priests.

Then 180 priests and worshippers climbed the 15-metre high structure in Nara, near Osaka, to begin cleaning.

Many of them worked from inside baskets suspended from the ceiling.

Dusting of the statue takes place on August 7 every year ahead of the Japanese Bon Festival, where communities pay respect to their ancestors.

Many people came to watch the cleaning. A student of cultural properties from neighbouring Osaka Prefecture said it was her first time to see the process and she was very impressed that the work involves so many people.

Video editor • Francois Razy