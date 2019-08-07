UK foreign secretary says 'huge appetite' for US-UK trade deal post-Brexit

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that there was a huge appetite in the US and UK to get a free trade deal post-Brexit.

Raab met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday and said Trump had called him into the Oval Office for a "preliminary chat".

"He was effusive in his warmth for the United Kingdom. It was amazing to hear an American president talk about our country in such warm terms," Raab said about Trump.

"He expressed his high regard for Boris Johnson as a prime minister.

"We talked about all the things we want to do together in the post-Brexit vision for the UK, whether it's getting a free trade deal done and there's obviously going to be a lot of work to make that happen, but there's huge appetite on both sides to achieve that."

Raab said he had discussed "Hong Kong, arms control & Iran" with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo and US national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday.

"We support the United Kingdom’s sovereign choice however Brexit ultimately shakes out, and will be at the doorstep, pen in hand, ready to sign on to a new free trade agreement at the earliest possible time," Pompeo said at a press conference with Raab.