Germany

Watch: Germany plays host to world's first hologram circus

By Euronews 
Germany is playing host to the world's first hologram circus.

Roncalli circus in Lübeck is trialling hologram projections as stand-ins for live horses, elephants and even giant goldfish.

"In 2018, it was 250 years anniversary of the classical circus. So we wanted to keep it, and to show how the traditions have moved on," explains Markus Strobl, the circus's head of media, digital and communications.

While the holograms have fully replaced live animals at the Roncalli circus, they complement performances by the human attractions.

Gensi the Clown appears both as a giant projection, and as himself in the flesh.