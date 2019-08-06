The battle to secure adequate support for autistic children in Bosnia and Herzegovina

A group of parents in Bosnia and Herzegovina is battling for better support for their children but have reached a deadlock with the authorities.

One family Euronews spoke to is keeping their son, Vedad, out of school for a year because they say he won’t get the support he needs.

The five-year-old is at “a developmental level where he doesn't belong to a special school or a regular school” his father, Ferid Ajanović said.

Vedad currently receives five hours of contact time in preschool from non-governmental organisations but in primary school, the state will only provide two hours per day.

The scientific community believes early support for children with autism is vital to avoid them being institutionalised in later life.

The situation for children with autism in the country received international attention when a boy with the disorder was banned from school for nearly three years after his diagnosis.

A group of parents are fighting for change, and representatives of the regional parliament in charge of education agree the situation needs to be addressed.

However, the government hasn't, as yet, made any such changes to the school system.