Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Teenager arrested after 6-year-old 'thrown from 10th floor' at Tate Modern

 Comments
By Euronews 
Teenager arrested after 6-year-old 'thrown from 10th floor' at Tate Modern
Copyright
REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

A six-year-old is in critical condition after being "thrown from the 10th-floor" viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery in London, police said.

Police received the call around 2:40 pm in London.

They arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of "attempted murder". He had been with members of the public on the 10th-floor viewing platform.

The child was found on the fifth-floor roof and treated at the scene. He was then air lifted to the hospital.

Police said there was nothing to suggest the child knew the teenager who was arrested.