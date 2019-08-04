Teenager arrested after 6-year-old 'thrown from 10th floor' at Tate Modern

A six-year-old is in critical condition after being "thrown from the 10th-floor" viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery in London, police said.

Police received the call around 2:40 pm in London.

They arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of "attempted murder". He had been with members of the public on the 10th-floor viewing platform.

The child was found on the fifth-floor roof and treated at the scene. He was then air lifted to the hospital.

Police said there was nothing to suggest the child knew the teenager who was arrested.