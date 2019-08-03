Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Police fire tear gas during anti-government protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Saturday (August 3) in confrontations with black-clad activists in the city's Kowloon area, as the Chinese-controlled territory was again rocked by anti-government protests.

Protests against a proposed bill allowing people to be extradited to stand trial in mainland China have grown increasingly violent since June, with police accused of excessive force and failing to protect protesters from suspected gang attacks.

While the rallies have been largely peaceful, they have increasingly turned into skirmishes with police after some protesters refused to disperse at assigned times.

More No Comment