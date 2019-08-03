Messi faces 3 month international suspension

Argentinian football star Lionel Messi is facing a three-month ban from international duty and a $50,000 (€45,000) fine after accusing South American soccer officials of corruption.

The Barcelona striker was given a red card during Argentina's 2-1 win over Chile in the Copa America third-place play-off. He was also handed a one-match ban and a fine of $1,500 (€1,300) after getting into a scuffle with Chile's Gary Medel. Messi later said the "cup was fixed for Brazil".

South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL said the comments were "unacceptable".

Messi now has seven days to appeal his suspension. If unsuccessful, he will miss upcoming international friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.