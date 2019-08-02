NOCOMMENT OF THE WEEK: Protests, Bees, balloons and Pandas

HONG KONG PROTESTS POLICE STATION

Hong Kong police clashed with protesters outside Kwai Chung police station on Tuesday (July 30) where dozens of protesters are being held.

One police officer was seen brandishing a gun at the protesters.

BEE ACTIVISTS PROTEST

Activists all abuzz over use of pesticides in Europe

Environmental campaigners gathered outside the European Commission on Wednesday asking for an end to the usage of bee killing pesticides.

The campaigners were part of the Pesticide Action Network (PAN), a coalition of over 600 non-governmental organisations, institutions and individuals in over 60 countries worldwide, fighting to tackle the harmful effects of hazardous pesticides.

FRANCE BALLOONS TIE WORLD RECORD

A French festival sent 456 balloons into the skies

It failed to break the world record, but the "Grand Est Mondial Air Ballons" festival sent as many balloons in the air as the last time it was held, organisers said on Monday (July 29).

A total of 456 balloons filled the skies of the Eastern French city of Hageville, near Metz, on Monday, tying the record number of hot air balloons to be in flight at the same time in less than an hour, previously set by the same festival in 2017.

GIANT PANDA

Giant panda "Fei Yun" ushered in her ninth birthday on Tuesday, with staff members at the Dalian Forest Zoo decorating her playground with colorful banners and balloons to mark the event, while most importantly preparing a giant cake made of fruit and bamboo for the birthday gal.

The zoo also invited children whose birthday fell on the same day to come and celebrate together with Fei Yun, who was the centre of attention during a rapturous chorus of the happy birthday song. In addition to the delicious cake, staff members also prepared a mysterious gift for her - a hand-stitched panda doll, which seemed to be welcomed by the curious panda.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTER ZEUS MCCLURKIN

Harlem Globetrotter: Zeus McClurkin makes trick shot from a parasail

In the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the Globetrotter hit the shot from 100 feet in the sky while parasailing with a smiley-face parachute.